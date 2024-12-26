Police confirms Anambra lawmaker’s abduction after recovering vehicle

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, after his vehicle was recovered.

This recovery was made two days after the Onitsha North Constituency representative was kidnapped on the 24th December at around 9:20 p.m., while returning home at Ugwunapampa road Inland Town, Onitsha.

However, the culprits are yet to be found, including the whereabouts of Azuka.

The command Public Rations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this through a statement on Thursday explained that the vehicle was sighted at Upper Iweka Road of Anambra where it was abandoned by the kidnapper to prevent officials from tracking it.

According to the statement, “Following an intense ongoing operation, Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Divison have recovered the vehicle of Mr Justice Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency, who was kidnapped on 24/12/2024 by 9:20pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Onitsha by yet unidentified persons”

“The separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Itamhas charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member. Further development shall be communicated”.