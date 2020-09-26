Police confirms 11 officers, JTF members death after Borno Gov.’s convoy attack

The Nigerian Police has revealed that eight officers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) were killed during Boko Haram attack on Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, convoy in Baga axis of the state.

Aside from the deceased, the law enforcement agency said that atleast 13 officers and JTF members sustained varying degrees of injuries while protecting the convoy that was expected to receive returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and that they have been admitted at the hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that barely 24 hours after the attack, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, visited the state capital, Maiduguri, on Saturday, to participate in burial of three other soldiers that were killed during an attack on the troop led by Colonel Dahiru Bako, who was also killed during the attack.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state command, Edet Okon, explained that 11 casualties were recorded after the attack and that 13 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Unfortunately, eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price and 13 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he added.

The police spokesman further reiterated commitment of the Nigeria Police Force towards protecting lives and properties of the residents especially IDPs that were returning from neighbouring countries.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi assured members of the public that the Force would not relent in providing the needed security for the good citizens of Borno State at all times.”

Okon, however, did not confirm if the Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police and state government vehicles were hijacked during the attack that lasted for several minutes.

It was learnt that the state governor had flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga earlier, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.