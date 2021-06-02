Police confirm Benue Gov’s aide murder in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Senior Special Assistant, AIG Christopher Dega by gunmen.

The police reported that the governor’s aide was murdered by unknown gunmen in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Obaba, who confirmed this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the command has arrested some suspects in connection with the crime.

The PPRO noted that investigations had revealed that the deceased was trailed and shot dead by three unknown gunmen in a restaurant in Jos.

The statement reads, “The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).

“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet-to-be-identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot. “He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs.

“Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”

Dega’s killing occurred few days after the murder of a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday by some gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

