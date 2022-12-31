Police conducts autopsy on Bolanle’s body amid mourning

An autopsy was reported to have been carried out on body of a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, who was allegedly shot dead on Christmas Day by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi.

As gathered, the autopsy was conducted by the Nigerian Police and was carried out by medical experts at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

It was learnt that the exercise was witnessed by representatives from Lagos State Government, the the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a member of the deceased legal practitioner’s family.

The NBA confirmed the post-mortem examination on Saturday through a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Lawal.

Lawal disclosed that the exercise was conducted yesterday and result of the exercise would be released by the necessary authorities on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.

According to the statement, “The NBA was represented at the post-mortem examination carried out on our late member, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on 30/12/2022.

“A preliminary report of the exercise is expected today, 31/12/2022. The NBA hopes that the report shall further aid the process of prosecution”.

The Bar also said it has constituted adhoc committee to handle the murder and civil cases of Raheem and Gafaru Buraimoh who were allegedly killed by cops in the Ajah area of the state.

