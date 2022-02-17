Police Commission suspends four officers link to Abba Kyari’s drug case

Following allegations that indicated four police officers’ linkage to Abba Kyari’s drug case, the Police Service Commission has suspended the suspects who would be relieved of exercising powers and functions in their respective offices.

The suspended police officers include: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police, James Bawa and two unidentified Police Officers who were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspension of the suspects who were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency would be effective from Monday, 14th February, 2022.

As disclosed by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday, the Commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police which stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission had approved the suspension of the Officers until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them is presented and reviewed.

Ani, stated that the Commission also informed the IGP that Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations into his case, ordering that the IGP should also place on suspension Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

Also, according to him, the IGP was further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of John Umoru who was currently at large whenever his arrest was effected to enable it take necessary action, noting that the IGP was directed to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further actions.

