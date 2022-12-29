Police commission suspends Bolanle’s killer cop

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, who was alleged to have killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day in Ajah area of Lagos State.

Aside from that, it directed that speedy conclusion of the ongoing investigation on the matter, to enable the Commission take further necessary action, in accordance with the act establishing the law enforcement agency.

The commission, in a statement released by its Head Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, noted that the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has been notified of its decision, so as to ensure transparent investigation on the female legal practitioner’s death.

According to the statement, the Commission in a letter to the Inspector General of Police signed by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd), stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.

“The letter titled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated 28th December 2022.

“The commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The Commission also called from proper training of Police personnel on weapon management”.

The approval came hours after Bolanle’s colleagues demanded that for an immediate compensation, the Federal and State Governments should pay N5 billion to the family of the deceased pregnant woman in the state.

