Police Commission sets up additional panel on Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi’s link

The Police Service Commission has set up an additional in-house panel to investigate a report of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) linking a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to the over $1 million Qatari school projects fraud perpetrated by online celebrity, Ramon Abbass popularly called Hushpuppi.

The commission explained that the panel was saddled with responsibility of studying in details available documents related Kyari, who was until his suspension head of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that the panel was expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment and also look at the extant rules as a means of keeping abreast of the matter pending the submission of the Report by the Police Investigative Panel.

Through a statement on Thursday, Ani said that terms of reference of the panel headed by the commission’s Director, Department of Police Discipline, Bar. Tijani Mohammed, are; to gather and document relevant information on DCP Abba Kyari in view of his disciplinary matter, analyze the information gathered and make appropriate recommendations to the body.

“The Panel which has been inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila has started work while the Commission awaits the Report of the DIG Joseph Egbunike Police investigative Panel on the matter.

“The Report of the in-house Panel is expected to assist the Commission take an informed decision when the Police Investigative Panel Report is submitted for the Commission’s consideration,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the commission had earlier approved Kyari’s suspension. The suspension which took effect from Saturday, July 31st, 2021, would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the FBI.

The commission had also directed the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

