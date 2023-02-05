Police Commission rejects eight CPs’ promotion requests, elevates 1,046 others

No fewer than eight Commissioner of Police seeking promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) have had their requests turned down by the Police Service Commission (PSC) for not appearing before its panel interviewing officers appealing for promotion.

Meanwhile, the Commission has promoted 1,046 policemen including the elevation of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspectors of Police (DIG).

The three new DIGs, who were to replace the outgone officers so as to prevent any vacuum in security, were AIG Hafiz Inuwa, AIG Ali Janga, and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka.

The Head of Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this through a statement released on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the new DIGs were expected to fill the vacant duty posts created owing to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East, and North West geopolitical zones.”

“The Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan- Daura for the North West slot, while AIG Ali Janga from North East will replace DIG Zanna Ibrahim and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka of the North Central Zone will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu.”

Ani said the new appointments were part of the decisions of the Commission’s 18th plenary meeting held in Abuja from February 2 to 3 and chaired by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd).

The newly appointed officers are Hafiz Inuwa who until now was the Force Secretary, Aji Janga and Adeleke Bode.

They are expected to fill the gap created by the retirement of three DIGs representing North-West, North-East and North-Central geopolitical zones.

Inuwa will replace Mustapha Dan-Daura for the North-West slot, Janga will replace Zanna Ibrahim for the North-East slot and Bode is to replace Sanusi Lemu for the North-Central zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

