Police commission recommends 20,000 officers recruitments for fighting banditry, other crimes

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has recommended that the Federal Government should increase the number of officers recruited into the Nigeria Police to 20,000 annually in order to enable the force fight against banditry and others crimes.

It stated that the call to increase the annual recruitment of constables from 10,000 to 20,000 was to avail the Force with more efficient manpower to contain the present security crisis in the country.

The Police commission lamented that the personnel strength was not enough to secure a vast nation like Nigeria, especially in the wake of banditry and terror attacks in the country and as such more officers should be recruited.

While addressing newsmen on Monday, in Abuja, the Commissioner, representing PSC, South East, Onyemuche Nnamani, advocated that there was also need for an emergency funding for the Nigeria Police to enable it withstand the debilitating security challenges facing the nation.

According to him, Nigeria Police of today need direct funding to ensure proper training, equipment and motivation to secure the Nigerian space.

“The Federal government should channel emergency funds towards empowering the Police for effective and efficient policing. There must be security of lives and property in the country before any meaningful developmental programme can succeed. You have to secure the public space before any meaningful investment can thrive,” he said.

He decried that some of the projects recently approved at the FEC meetings would have been suspended to give room for more funding for the Nigeria Police to fight insecurity.

According to him, some of these projects were: the N92.12 billion for second Abuja Airport runway; N35 billion for aviation projects in eight states and N75.78 billion contracts in the Federal Capital Territory and Ministry of Transportation.

He said that it was ironic that funds were being approved for the projects when Nigerians could not travel from Abuja to Kaduna on road because of insecurity and that the air and rail transportation systems were also, not safe in the country.

Nnamani further lamented that the Police Trust Fund set up by the Federal government to improve basic infrastructures of the Police had failed to deliver.

