Police commission promotes Odumosu, Longe, 7,213 other officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General (AIG) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General (DIG), and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, as well as five others have been moved to the next rank of AIG in the country’s law enforcement agency.

Also, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in-charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba, DCP Yetunde Longe, and 16 others were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

Aside from these, the commission also gave 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) promotion to the next rank of DCP; 49 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to the rank of Assistant Commissioners.

It also endorsed the elevation of 74 Superintendents of Police to CSPs and 866 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Superintendents (SP) as well as 6, 177 other officers.

The promotion of the officers was announced through a statement released by the Head, Press and Public Relations for the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday, and made available to newsmen.

The statement identified the two AIG’s promoted to DIGs as AIG Zaki Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

While Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, Kokumo got the nod to fill the gap left by DIG David Folawiyo who retired last month, 21st November 2021.

According to the statement, the Commission took these decisions at its 13th plenary meeting which was held in Abuja between Monday, December 20th, and Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 before it adjourned to January 2022 to continue with further deliberations.

“It also during the meeting approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority etc”, it added.

READ ALSO: Police commission promotes 24 commissioners, 137 senior officers

…Police commission promotes 24 commissioners, 137 senior officers

The statement disclosed that Odumosu and the five others’ promotions to AIG were based on appeals presented before it by the affected officers, requesting for an adjustment in the promotion date, adding that this was approved.

Others were; Commissioners of Police, Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State; Ndatsu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Dalijan, CP Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Sahabo Yahaya, CP Yobe State and Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State

Others promoted alongside Yetunde Longe after an interactive session with the Commission were: Josephine Anyasinti; Rhoda Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Emmanuel DCA, Zone 5 Benin City; Stanley Ude; Charles Mozie; Tajudeen Bakare; Longe Patrick; Olukayode Emmanuel; Faleye Olaleye; Haruna Garba; Tajudeen Abass; Rex Dundun; Ambrose Onah, DC A&F Kwara State; Durosinmi Olatoye and Ndu Anene.

“The 24 promoted Deputy Commissioners of Police include; Hope Okafor; Ajo Orue; Olufunke Ogunbode; Stephen Ogedengbe, ACP SWAT, FCID Annex Lagos; Yabode Agbminoja; Ojo Adekimi; Adebowale Lawal; Yemi Oyeniyi; Obasi Okereke; Moses Ottah; Felix Nnebue; Sunday Oke; Gazali Abdul-Salam; Fidelis Ogarebe, former CSO to Enugu State Governor and AC State CID, Enugu State Command; Alamu Muyideen Obe; Olubode Ojajuni; Mohammed Danko AC SEB, FCIID, Lagos; Simon Lough; Abiola Olutunde; Charles Dike; Victor Erivwode; Nnanna Ama; Michael Falade and Yakubu Dankaro.

CSP Edwin Jimmy Mkpa; Mannir Yusuf Ghafai; Ebri Onen Ndidi Alifi Oguamalam; Sikiru Oladejo Saura, Former Adc To Oyo State Governor And Currently Dpo Igbokoda, Division Ilaje, Ondo State; Mathew Eze, Enugu State Command and Musa Muhammad were among the Chief Superintendents of Police whose promotions were approved to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police while Damji Adamu; Stanley Agu; Apochi Joseph and Samuel Martins were among the 74 SPs promoted To CSPs.

“Joseph Suneyanaghoto; Nnamdi Okeke, 0/C D9 Anti-Robbery State CID Enugu; Oluwatoyin Adesope; Christopher Chiroma; Stephen Nonjar; Nkiruka Nwode, Zonal PRO Zone 13 , Ukpo, Anambra State and Marcel Amaechi Ozochi 2i/C SWAT Ebonyi State were among the 866 DSPs promoted to SPs.

“The Commission considered some promotion appeals and approved the harmonization of the promotion date and proper placement of 10 Chief Superintendents who were also promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police. They Include CSP Sunday Ogenyi, Andrew Ali, and Juliet Barasau”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

