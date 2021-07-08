Police commission promotes 24 commissioners, 137 senior officers

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG), and 137 other senior officers to the next level while for acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was dropped from the list of personnel shortlisted for promotion.

The 137 other officers approved for promotion include 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police elevated to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

The Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who announced the officers’ new ranks through a statement on Thursday said that the promotion approval followed the commission’s 12th Plenary meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith.

According to him, the commission also approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police, whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

He added that 24 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police were; Usman Nagogo, currently CP Federal Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bala Ciroma, CP, FCT Command; Ahmad Abdurrahman, NIPPS, Jos; Adeleke Bode, CP, Kebbi State Command; Muri Musa, CP Kaduna State Command; Lawal Tanko, (former COMPOL POPOL) and presently Commandant Police Academy Wudil Kano; Dauda Abdulkarim, Commandant Police Traning College Kaduna; Usman Belele, CP Research, and Development, Force Headquarters Abuja.

Others are Adebola Emmanuel Longe, CP. Nasarawa State; Musa Adze, CP Anti Fraud, FCIID, Abuja; Philip Sule, former CP Ebonyi and currently CP SPU Force Headquarters, Abuja; Usman Sule Gomna, CP Jigawa State Command; Adamu Usman, CP Niger State Command; Daniel Sokari Pedro, Deputy Commandant, Police Academy Wudil, Kano; Ahmed Mohammed Azare, CP Taraba Command; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alhaji Sani, CP FCIID Annex Kaduna; Audu Adamu Madaki, former CP Welfare, presently CP, Benue State; and Ibrahim Sani Kaoje; NIPPS”. Also promoted were “John Ogbonnaya Amadi CP Airport Command; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, CP Kogi State Command; Mohammed Bagega, Kwara State Command; Bello Makwashi, CP Borno State Command, Buba Sanusi, CP Katsina State Command.

“The 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include; Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police; Babaji Sunday, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, FCT Command, Arungwa Udochukwu Nwazue, former DCP, Operations, FCT and currently DCP, Ops Zone 9, Umuahia; Ayuba Elkana, DCP Ops Zamfara State Command; Mohammed Barde, DCP CID, Borno State Command; Abdullahi Mudasiru, DCP Force Intelligence Annex Lagos; Salisu Gedeji, DCP Training FHQs Abuja; Umar Mohammed Na, Isa DCP Ops, Jigawa; Musa Baba, DCP Armament, FHQs Abuja; D.D Kromda; Chollong Gyang DCP, CID Zamfara; and Aliyu Tafida.

“Others were; Abubakar Lawal; Aliyu Haruna; Alhassan Aminu, Abdul Umar; Vincent Amakiri; Adewale Harry; A.M Williams; Shettima Zanna; Ebong Eribo, DCP Admin, Bayelsa State Command; Adepoju Ilori, DCP Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Okon Okon, DCP, National Defence College, Abuja; Echeng Echeng DCP Zone 13, Ukpo; Sussan Horsfal, former DCP CID Airports Command and presently DCP CID, Akwa Ibom State Command; Adeshina Morenkeji, Augustine Arop, former DCP Admin, Akwa Ibom State Command and presently DCP CID, Osun State Command and Bankole Lanre Sikiru, DCP Interpol Lagos among others.

“The 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners include; Akinbayo Olasunkanmi Olasoji, Area Commander, Area B, Apapa, Lagos; Bello Yahaya, ACP Ops, FIB, Abuja; Bakori A. Ibrahim, former PSO to Inspector General of Police and presently Commandant Bayelsa State Task Force on Operation Doo Apo; Adepoju Olugbenga Adewole, Area Commander P, Alagbon Close, Lagos sate Command; Ajide Olayinka; Alice Agba; Sadiq Idris; Mustapha Abubakar; Agbo Godwin; Aliyu Iliya; and Samuel Oke.

“Some of the Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to ACPs include; Ibrahim Ada Usman; Jatau Hassan Anga second in command 23 PMF, Lagos; Benjamin Ogungbure; Elechi Raphael Nkem; Shehu Sambo, Makanjuola Abiodun and Abayomi Olugbenga Megbope. Olusegun Rafiu, Mohammed Awwal Yahaya and Ben Kalio were some of the ten Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents, while Erhabor Orobosa Henry was one of the 17 DSPs promoted to Superintendents of Police.

Similarly, the commission confirmed the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General of Police. Those whose acting appointments were confirmed were Tijanni Baba who replaced DIG Aminchi Baraya (rtd.) in the North-East; Zanna Ibrahim, who replaced DIG Ibrahim Larmode (rtd.), in the North-East; and Moses Jitoboh who replaced DIG Ogbizi Michael (rtd.) in the South-South zone.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, congratulated the beneficiaries and demanded of them, a commitment to the service of the Nigerian nation and to operate within the laws of the land and with the fear of God. He said the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Police will follow due process and as and when due,” the statement added.

