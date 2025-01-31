Police commission mandates retirement for officers above 60yrs

In a significant move aimed at aligning with public service regulations, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the immediate retirement of senior police officers who have either served for more than 35 years or are above 60 years of age.

The decision was reached during the Commission’s first extraordinary meeting held today, Friday, January 31, 2025.

The resolution comes after the PSC revisited its earlier decision made during the 24th Plenary Meeting on September 27 and 28, 2017, which had allowed force entrants to have their date of appointment counted against their enlistment date.

However, the Commission determined that this decision contradicted the principle of service merger in the public sector and violated Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii). The rule mandates retirement upon attaining 35 years of service or reaching the age of 60.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), presided over the meeting, which was attended by key stakeholders, including Justice Adamu Galumje, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner for Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Commissioner of Police; and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

In a statement released by Head of Press and Public Relations for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani after the meeting, the PSC emphasized that the decision was made to ensure compliance with established public service rules and to maintain the integrity of the police force.

The Commission has already communicated the directive to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation.

Ani confirmed the development, stating, “The Commission has passionately revisited its earlier decision and concluded that it is in the best interest of the service to enforce the retirement policy in line with Public Service Rule No. 020908.”

This decision is expected to affect a significant number of senior officers across the country, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to reform and modernize the Nigerian police force.

The move has been welcomed by many as a step toward ensuring a younger, more dynamic leadership within the force, while others have expressed concerns about the potential loss of experienced personnel.

The PSC has assured that the decision was made with the best interests of the force and the nation in mind, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established rules and regulations in public service.