Police commission dismisses 18 senior officers, demotes 19 others

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of 18 senior police officers which comprised ten Assistant Superintendents, four Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents and one Superintendent.

The Commission also approved the reduction in ranks of 19 other senior Police Officers, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and thirteen Assistant Superintendents.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspensions were part of far-reaching decisions made by the Commission in its last segment of its first Plenary Meeting in Abuja

The cases treated by the PSC include 110 Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM), and 23 Appeals and petition cases with 13 court judgements seeking for compliance.

The statement noted that the Commission had earlier considered and approved recommendations on several promotion matters which had since been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.

It added that several other officers found culpable received different punishments including, severe reprimand, reprimand and letter of warning.

“Most of the officers dismissed are also to be prosecuted by the Legal Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Three pending Disciplinary matters were stepped down with a request for further information from the Inspector General of Police. The Commission also considered 23 Appeals and petitions and nine legal matters/court judgements.”

The Plenary Meeting was chaired by Commission Chairman DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) and had DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd), Honourable Commissioner and Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani also present.

DIG Argungu said the Commission will henceforth consider Police Disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free Police Officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

He warned that the Commission will not spare Police Officers who indulge in civil matters like land disputes, marital issues and rent related disputes.

Argungu said the courts should be allowed to do their duties while the Police should pay more attention to criminal matters and threats to life