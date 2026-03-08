Police commission denies corruption allegations in ACP promotion

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has strongly denied allegations that senior police officers paid ₦5 million each to secure promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), describing the claims as false and damaging.

The commission was reacting to a reports alleging that the promotion exercise was marred by corruption, with officers allegedly paying bribes to advance in rank.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of the PSC, Njoku Kalu, the commission described the publication as a reckless attempt to tarnish the image of both the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“The commission categorically denies these unfounded allegations in their entirety,” Kalu said, insisting that the promotion of officers from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to ACP followed due process and established guidelines.

According to him, the PSC, which is constitutionally empowered to appoint, promote and discipline police officers—except the Inspector-General of Police—conducts its responsibilities with transparency and strict adherence to public service regulations.

Kalu explained that promotions within the police are carried out based on merit, performance and available vacancies, adding that the commission reviews recommendations submitted through the appropriate channels before making final decisions.

He also dismissed references in the report to the immediate past Inspector-General of Police as “mischievous and calculated to lend false credibility to a baseless story.”

“The role of the Inspector-General of Police in the promotion process is to forward recommendations based on vacancy and performance, while the final approval rests solely with the commission as a body,” he said.

The commission challenged the online platform to provide verifiable proof of the alleged bribery rather than relying on anonymous sources.

Kalu noted that documents referenced in the report, including an internal police wireless message confirming the promotions, merely reflected routine administrative procedures and did not support claims of financial inducement.

He urged members of the public to disregard what he described as a misleading report, reaffirming the commission’s commitment to merit-based promotions and effective oversight of the police.

The PSC further stated that any officer or member of the public with credible evidence of misconduct should submit a formal petition to the commission instead of promoting “sensational media narratives.”

Kalu added that the commission is considering legal action against Sahara Reporters over what it described as defamation and damage to its reputation.