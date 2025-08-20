Police commission denies 179 officers promotion after granting 952 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has with-held the promotion of 179 officers of the Nigeria Police Force, after they were considered ineligible for the elevation in service.

According to the PSC, 176 of those denied promotion had already retired, while three others were confirmed dead before the promotion list was finalised.

The Commission explained that it could not advance the careers of personnel who were no longer in active service.

Meanwhile 952 other officers were elevated by the commission after scaling the promotion exercise set to test their preparedness for the new rank.

In a statement on Wednesday, PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani said the exercise was part of ongoing reforms to strengthen the leadership structure of the Police.

“The Commission approved the promotion of 952 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to Deputy Superintendents (DSPs). However, 179 officers could not be considered due to retirement and death,” he explained.

Some of those elevated in the exercise include Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Grace Okon, Fidelis Offorbuike, Elizabeth Ajik, Deborah Danjuma, Rosemary Obianuju Egbo, and Felix Okpaleke, among others across state commands and specialised units.

PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Hashimu Argungu, stressed that promotions must reflect merit, eligibility, and professionalism.

“Advancing the rank of officers who are no longer in service would compromise credibility. The Commission will continue to insist that promotions follow due process,” he said.

He added that officers with complaints about their career progression should use established channels, noting that the Commission would not condone irregularities in future exercises.

The PSC also assured that its promotion process remains guided by fairness, discipline, and transparency, while urging the Inspector-General of Police to enforce the approved decisions.