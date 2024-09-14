Police commission approves Opara as Abuja CP, other

The Police Service Commission has approved the redeployment of Commissioner of Police (CP) Peter Opara, as the new Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Opera will be replacing Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Benneth Igwe, who has been redeployed to Zone 7 Abuja for effective policing within the zone.

Meanwhile, the Commission has replacement of CP Miller Dantawaye with that of CP Festus Eribo as the new Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom Command.

Eribo’s appointment was made following recommendations of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that the adjustment was for tactical reasons.

The appointment was confirmed by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, through a statement released on Saturday to newsmen.

He said: “The new FCT Commissioner was the immediate CP Force Secretary’s office and former Deputy Commissioner, Administration and Finance Imo State Command.

“He also at a time served as Personal Assistant to former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, IGP Mike Okiro rtd. Cp Opara was DCP Legal Studies Police Academy. POLAC, Wudil Kano, Area Commander Aba and Uyo; Area Crime Officer kubwa, and Senior Deputy Defence Adviser Police, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, New York.

“He was severally Personnel Assistant to Inspector General of Police; DIG works, DIG Operations and Personnel Assistant to CP Lagos State Command.

On Akwa Ibom, he added: “Dantawaye was one of the four Commissioners of Police recommended for posting as substantive Commissioners of Police.

‘CP Festus Eribo, a law graduate of the University of Calabar was at a time Liason Officer at the Police Service Commission and later Assistant Commissioner, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters. He served as Area Commander Area M, Lagos, Area F lagos and State CID, Lafia Nasarawa state. He was Area Commander Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, Deputy Commissioner, Zonal CID Zone 9 Umuahia and Deputy Commissioner Operations, Kogi State Command. He was also substantive Commissioner of Police, Taraba State.

“The Commission had earlier approved the posting of four Commissioners of Police which included that of Abia, Lagos and Ebonyi states”.