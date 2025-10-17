Police commission appoints DIG for North-East, promotes 400 officers

As part of efforts to fill the leadership vacuum within the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Dankwara Mohammed as the new Deputy Inspector General (DIG) representing the North-East geopolitical zone, while also approving the promotion of more than 400 senior officers across various ranks.

The development marks a significant step in the Commission’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency, boost morale, and ensure fair regional representation within the force’s top hierarchy.

Also, the promotions, which cut across command structures, are expected to inject renewed energy and professionalism into policing nationwide.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Friday by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed that Mohammed’s appointment followed the retirement of DIG Sahabu Yahaya, the former representative of the North-East zone.

Alongside the new DIG, the Commission also approved the elevation of Commissioner of Police Abibo Reuben to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

In addition, 11 Deputy Commissioners were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police, who are Naziru Kankarofi, Nendel Gomwalk, Tijani Fatai, Wilson Akpan, Morkwap Dongshal, Abdullateef Yusuf, Cletus Nwadiogbu, Ahmed Bello, Abdulraheem Nurudeen, Patrick Daaor, and Umar Hadejia.

The PSC further confirmed the promotion of 13 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners, 44 Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners, and 412 Superintendents to Chief Superintendents, with several Deputy Superintendents also being advanced to the rank of Superintendent.

Reacting to the development, PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd), congratulated the newly promoted officers, charging them to see their elevation as a renewed call to service rather than a mere reward.

“Promotion is not just a recognition of past performance; it is a reminder that the expectations are now higher,” Argungu said.

“The Commission expects every officer elevated today to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to protecting citizens and upholding the law.”

The Commission noted that the latest promotions form part of ongoing reforms within the police system aimed at improving leadership balance, promoting merit-based advancement, and strengthening public confidence in the Force.