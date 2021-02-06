Police, commercial motorcyclists clash over motorcycles seizure in Lagos

Report on Interest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Pandemonium on Saturday broke out in Itire axis of Surulere Local Government, Lagos State when a policeman was reported to have shot a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called Okada rider during a protest over the sizure of their bikes.

As gathered, the commercial motorcyclists had protested to the station after their colleague’s Okada was impounded by the officers of the law enforcement agency for contravening the road traffic law in the state.

It was learnt that during the protest, an officer, who was angered by actions of the demonstrator shot at the protesters and this forced the riders to engaged the law enforcement agency.

In the video obtained by The Guild, the riders were seen pelting the police with stones and sticks while the police shot sporadically to disperse the protesters.

MORE DETAILS LATER

