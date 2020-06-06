Police command parades four suspects after raping 4yrs old, other in Ekiti

By News Desk

The Nigeria Police Force in Ekiti State has apprehended and paraded three teenagers and 27years old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and four-year-old girl in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Aside from the four, other two suspects arrested by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and paraded at the police command for allegedly impersonating the Nigerian Army to commit a crime and unleash terror, Burglars, and Cultists.

This came hours after the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, lamented the rising cases of sexual abuse in the state while signing into law a bill making treatment and care compulsory for child victims of sexual abuse in Ekiti.

After interrogation, the suspects confessed to have raped victims after a medical examination on the victims showed that they had carnal knowledge of them.

Also arrested by the police command were five others who were apprehended for other sundry allegations in the state.