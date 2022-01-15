Police clears air on Borno training college attacks

Following controversies that had continued to trail Boko Haram attack on Police Training College in Gwoza, the Borno Command has said that none of the trainees and mobile officers were abducted by the gunmen.

The police said that rather than abduct anyone, the law enforcement officers successfully repelled the insurgents during the attacks that lasted for several minutes in the state.

Speaking on the attack yesterday in Maiduguri, the state capital, Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, disputed reports that some mobile police officers were abducted by the insurgents, saying it was a false claim.

Umar said: “The attention of the Borno State Police Command has been drawn to news making round on Social Media, alleging that an undisclosed number of PMF personnel were abducted at the Police Mobile Training College, Gwoza.

“The Command wishes to categorically debunk the news, consider it as “fake news” and also to inform the general public that the insurgents, who attacked the PMF training college on the 13th January, 2022 at about 2022hrs were successfully repelled by our gallant officers and men.”

He said: “The police did not record a single casualty nor loss of firearms and no casualty on the part of the Police was recorded. On this note, I am using this medium to call the attention of the general public to disregard any misleading information that may likely cause panic and disturb the peace of innocent citizens who are roaming endlessly in search of a greener pasture, and to assure them of our commitment, focus, and determination toward bringing an end to the insurgency and other crimes and criminality in Borno State.”

