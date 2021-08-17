Police clear air on Abba Kyari’s probe report

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has denied reports that the investigation on Deputy Commissioner, Abba Kyari’s alleged link to the over $1 million Qatari school projects fraud perpetrated by online celebrity, Ramon Abbass popularly called Hushpuppi has been completed.

It said that investigations being conducted by the Special Investigation Panel (SIP), was still ongoing and that the four-man probe panel headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Joseph Egbunike, was yet to conclude their findings.

The police, through a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, assured Nigerians that the law enforcement agency would ensure a free and fair investigations in order to differentiate between the truth and falsehood.

It said: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations”.

Egbunike led panel was assigned to investigate and ascertain the allegations leveled against Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a United States agency, particularly as it concerns fraud, abuse of office and others.

Also, On the responsibility of the four-man probe panel were also undertaking a detailed review of all the allegations against Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed by the Nigerian Police by FBI.

The panel is also obtaining detailed representation of Kyari to all the allegations leveled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter.

