Police clear air on 14yrs old girl’s death during Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has denied responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl, identified as Jumoke, that was reported to have been killed during a protest by agitators of the Yoruba Nation agenda in the State.

It said that none of its officers and security personnel, including men of Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), shot any live bullet against the protesters and that the law enforcement officers at the scene discovered the corpse already wrapped and abandoned at a location far from the demonstration scene, Gani Fewehinmi park, Ojota.

According to the law enforcement agency, the corpse was discovered behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse was not fresh and after a close look at the corpse, a wound suspected to have been sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

Through a statement released by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, said that the teenager was never at the scene, saying it’s a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

Adejobi, who stressed that the news making the rounds were false, urged residents of Lagos to disregard the claims and go about their lawful and daily activities without exercising any fears.

He hinted that the Command had commenced investigation to unravel the incident and that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has commiserated with family of the found deceased girl.

#YorubaNation: 14-year-old trader killed by stray bullet in Lagos pic.twitter.com/TTlk3QuxPl — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) July 3, 2021

While assuring the relatives of a thorough investigation, he noted that the Command has equally warned against the dissemination of unconfirmed stories as such could be dangerous and counterproductive.

