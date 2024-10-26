Police, Civil defence officers clashes over suspect arrest in Osun

In a troubling incident in Osun State, members of the Nigeria Police Force clashed with operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during an attempted arrest.

The altercation began on the night of October 22, 2024, when a group of individuals, dressed in Ankara clothes with jackets, claiming to be police officers, entered Elizabeth Estate in a private Toyota Sienna.

According to Adeleke Kehinde, spokesperson for the Osun NSCDC Command, the group attempted to arrest a suspect within the estate, which is secured by NSCDC personnel. When asked to provide identification, the individuals failed to comply and instead resorted to intimidation before leaving the scene.

The situation escalated the following day when approximately 20 policemen returned to the estate. They physically assaulted an NSCDC officer, inflicting severe injuries and forcibly taking him to Ataoja Division before moving him to the State Police Headquarters. The assaulted officer was reportedly disarmed and handcuffed.

Despite attempts at mediation by Dr. Michael Adaralewa, the NSCDC Commandant, the police refused to release the detained officer, instead alleging that NSCDC personnel had damaged their vehicle’s tires.

Questions raised by the NSCDC regarding the vehicle’s status went unanswered, leading to concerns over the police’s account of the incident.

After enduring further mistreatment, the detained NSCDC officer was released on October 25, 2024.

Commandant Adaralewa has called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing that no one should be above accountability in this matter.

In a response, Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, clarified that the officers involved were from Oyo State and were on a mission to apprehend a suspected criminal.

She accused NSCDC personnel of obstructing the arrest and injuring two police officers in the process. Opalola stated that the police called for reinforcements, leading to the arrest of one NSCDC officer involved in the altercation. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.