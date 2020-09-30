Police cautions groups against independence day protests, others in Lagos

Hours after Lagos State Government canceled Nigeria’s independence ceremonial parade, the Lagos State Police Command has directed its personnel to prevent residents, particularly unlawful groups and societies from staging rallies or protests across the state on Thursday (tomorrow).

It explained that the move was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directive that residents should be prevented from flouting all safety measures introduced to curb person-to-person transmission of coronavirus.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, stressed that the command would not allow any gatherings, rallies or protests against the sovereignty of Nigeria in the state.

Reading the riot act on Wednesday during a security meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Department at the conference room, State Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja, said any group arrested would be made to face wrath of law.

“Similarly, parents and guardians are enjoined to warn their children and wards to desist from any rallies, protests or be mobilized to wage war against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as they (parents or guardians) of any youths arrested for such activities would be prosecuted.

“The general public are advised to be law-abiding, desist from violence and any act that is capable of disrupting the sovereignty of Nigeria,” the Commissioner was quoted as saying in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Odumosu, however, advised the officers on the need to maintain law and order in the state and repel any forces that can disintegrate Nigeria, adding that officers and men of the command must act within the ambit of the law in every situation.