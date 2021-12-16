Police carries out autopsy on Sylvester Oromoni’s body amid mourning

As part of efforts to unravel circumstances surrounding the demise of Dowen College student, Slyvester Oromoni, the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has conducted a fresh autopsy on the deceased’s body with all parties represented at the exercise.

According to the Police, the body of the deceased was brought back to Lagos from Delta state by a funeral firm, and the autopsy was conducted within the state to give further information as to the injuries and other details on the deceased.

It also disclosed that the body of the 12-year-old former student of Dowen College, who was nephew to the Delta state deputy governor, has been returned to his parents for burial.

The parties presented at the autopsy conducted on the 12-year-old student’s body were representatives from the Lagos State Government, who were the financiers of the post-mortem, the Oromoni family, Dowen College management, and the suspects that were under detention.

As gathered, those under detention, according to the police, were the five students, who have been kept at the juvenile custody, and the housemasters, and were already been interrogated for details on the case.

Confirming the fresh autopsy yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that the post-mortem was conducted on the deceased body on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, to give all major concerned parties fair access to ongoing investigations.

Odumosu, in an interview shared by a musician and an activist, Adetoun in his office, Ikeja, meanwhile, warned Nigerians to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could further result in any unrest across the country.

In the over five minutes video, he said: “We appreciate your love and understanding on the case of Slyvester Oromoni but it is not yet over on the issue. The police is doing everything within the ambit of the law to unraveil the circumstances that led to the death of the boy.

“The autopsy has been done with the cooperation of the four parties including the school authorities, the Oromoni’s and Lagos state government and the suspects medical representatives.

“And suspects particularly the students are in custody and in order to protect their fundamental human rights, we did not keep them with adults. The housemasters were those kept with other adults in detention.

“We had several meetings with all parties and the post-mortem was carried out yesterday (Tuesday) at the expense of the Lagos state government. The corpse was brought to Lagos by a qualified funeral firm.

“After the exercise, the corpse of the former student has been taken back to Delta and handed over to the family for burial in order to reduce the argony (they have suffered).

“I understand our concern on the issue but I want to urge us all to refrain from inflammatory comments including someone that claimed that the deceased drank an engine oil. We should please allow the government to do his job. All doubts will be unravel by the autopsy.

“Also, those that are threatening to burn down the college should hold back their grievances and not do so because if t=you do that, in the process, we could be causing another havoc within the state. So, I implore us to wait and trust the law of the country”.

