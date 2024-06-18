Police captures Yobe terrorist leader

The Nigerian Police Command has arrested leader of terrorists gang in Yobe, Haruna Mohammed, after several weeks of investigation to end persistent attacks on communities across the State.

Mohammed, a 40-year-old leader, was said to have led many attacks and forcefully collected ransom on kidnapped victims after several operations.

The command’s spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital, noted that the suspect was apprehended by the State Intelligent Department (SID).

“He has been involved in terrorising towns, villages and neighbouring states through menacing phone calls, demanding money and valuables from victims.

“The command has been on the trail of Mohammed for his criminal activities.

“A victim from Siminti village reported that Mohammed demanded N3 million and threatened to kill him and his family.

“In an intensive intelligent operation on June 16, detectives from the SID arrested Mohammed at Nangillam, a village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and even named other members of the syndicate who are currently being trailed,” he said.

Abdulkarim, meanwhile, advised communities to promptly report security breaches in their areas and reaffirmed the command’s readiness to stamp out criminal tendencies in Yobe.