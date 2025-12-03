Police captures Anambra man over violence threats

Oluchukwu Anyaoku, an Anambra-based man, has been taken into police custody after a viral video surfaced showing him issuing death threats and vowing to raze all police formations in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Anyaoku was arrested after operatives of the command traced and tracked him down following the disturbing video, which went viral and spread panic across the state.

In a Wednesday statement, the command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to the Obosi Division immediately after intercepting the video.

According to Ikenga, Anyaoku was found in possession of a firearm and a cutlass when he was arrested, adding to the seriousness of the threats he had made in the viral video.

“The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Oluchukwu Anyaoku following the emergence of a viral online video in which the suspect allegedly issued threats of violence and vowed to destroy all police formations in Obosi, Idemili North LGA. The police operatives attached to the Obosi Division on December 2, 2025, acted immediately after intercepting the video,” he said.

“The suspect was traced, arrested, and taken into custody for questioning. The operatives also recovered a firearm and a cutlass in his possession,” the spokesperson added.

Ikenga further disclosed that preliminary observations indicate the suspect may require professional medical and psychological evaluation, and necessary steps are being taken in that regard.

He added that the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for a comprehensive investigation and review of all information obtained about the incident.