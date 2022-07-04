Police boss tasks officers on tackling crime through information gathering skills

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has tasked officers on tackling crime across the country through effective intelligence and information gathering skills.

Baba said that preventive policing was important because it prevented the occurrence of crime, engendered peace and ensured provision of optimal policing services to the citizenry

The IGP emphasized that his administration would not relent in fighting crimes, criminality, and general state of insecurity to a standstill in Nigeria.

He commended the Police Command in Oyo State and the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Squad (FIB-IRT) for their recent successes in crime fighting.

Through a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, yesterday, he disclosed that the operatives recorded the successes through deployment of technologically advanced assets, community based and the traditional policing methods and improved police visibility.

Baba said that the achievements were recorded via identification, trailing and arrest of criminal suspects through actionable technical and human intelligence.

He said that the intelligence led to the arrest of six members of a notorious bank robbery gang after concluding plans to execute a bloody bank robbery attack on a new generation bank within the Ibadan metropolis in Oyo State.

The I-G further said that the FIB-IRT had also arrested five members of a fraud syndicate specialised in hacking into bank accounts of individuals and corporate bodies to steal monies.

According to him, the suspects got apprehended while attempting to hack into a company’s account and steal the sum of N3.4 billion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

