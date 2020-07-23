Police boss condemns personnel’s unruly conduct against young lady in Oyo

Hours after a video in which a young lady, only identified as Omobola, was seen been maltreated by men of Nigerian police, discovered to be attached to Oyo State Police Command, gone viral online, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammaded Adamu, has condemned actions of the officers, displayed in the video, just as he directed appropriate unit of the force to ensure true identities of the men behind the conducts were made known.

Besides, Adamu also directed that investigation should be carried out to unraveled circumstances surrounding the wrongful treatment of the lady and that any officer found involved in the wrongdoing should face disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, before the police’s boss reacted to the video, millions of Nigerians, particularly those who were human right activists, kicked against the conduct of the men in the clip and continue drawing police attention to gory behavior of the officers against the innocent young woman.

Whether the lady was innocent or not, concerned Nigerians were of positions that the conducts of the officers were unnecessary and that their actions as seen in the video were unprofessional.

Finding by The Guild revealed that the officers were from Oyo state police command’s special anti-robbery unit and that they have gone into hiding shortly after the clip degenerated into condemnation.

Through posts on officials twitter handle of the police, yesterday, Adamu disclosed that he has directed his office to begin into circumstances surrounding dehumanizing treatment meted out to a female citizen in the viral video.

The IGP also authorized comprehensive investigations into the action of his men, saying the move was aimed at unraveling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

He said: “There is assurance that any member of the force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.

Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions” he added.