Police begins two officers’ trial over 17yrs old girl’s death in Lagos

By Idowu Abdullahi,
The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that it had commenced disciplinary procedures against two indicted officers who had been in detention over their alleged involvement in the death of a 17years old girl, Tina Ezekwe, in Bariga axis of Lagos State.
The Guild reports that the two police officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Theophilus Otobo, and another Inspector, Oguntoba Olamigoke, who were attached to Bariga Police Station, were said to had fired stray bullet that killed Tina while manning their security post at Berger Iyana-Oworo Bus stop end of third mainland bridge during an action that was yet to be determined by the Lagos Police command disciplinary officials.
Meanwhile, an unconfirmed account claimed that the policemen opened fire on a commercial bus that was said to have allegedly violating curfew and that the bullet mistakenly hit Tina.
Odumosu, through a statement released to newsmen by the Police Spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said following the investigations, the Command has commenced disciplinary procedures against the two officers.
He noted that while the ASP has been served an official query, Inspector Oguntola is currently undergoing an orderly room trial at the State Command Provost Office, adding that the suspects would be arranged before a competent court if they are found guilty of the offense.
“In view of the above, the Command has commenced forthwith, internal disciplinary proceedings against the two officers. While the ASP has been served an Official Query in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke is undergoing an Orderly-Room trial (in-house ‘court’ trial) at the State Command Provost Office.
“The ASP will be appearing before the Force Disciplinary Board sitting in Abuja and their recommended punishments will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for approval.
“Meanwhile, the CP assures that as soon as the internal disciplinary proceedings have been duly exhausted and culpability of the indicted officers established, they will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution,” the statement read.