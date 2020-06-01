Police begins two officers’ trial over 17yrs old girl’s death in Lagos

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that it had commenced disciplinary procedures against two indicted officers who had been in detention over their alleged involvement in the death of a 17years old girl, Tina Ezekwe, in Bariga axis of Lagos State.

The Guild reports that the two police officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Theophilus Otobo, and another Inspector, Oguntoba Olamigoke, who were attached to Bariga Police Station, were said to had fired stray bullet that killed Tina while manning their security post at Berger Iyana-Oworo Bus stop end of third mainland bridge during an action that was yet to be determined by the Lagos Police command disciplinary officials.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed account claimed that the policemen opened fire on a commercial bus that was said to have allegedly violating curfew and that the bullet mistakenly hit Tina.

Aside from Tina, another resident of the community, Musa Yakubu, 35years, was said to have been injured at the point after the law enforcement officers fired the shots last Tuesday, May 26th, at about 22:45 pm.

As gathered, Tina was rushed to hospital by a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) after the bullets from the officers’ riffles pierced through the left upper side of her lap.

While medical officials could save Musa and ensured his stability, Tina was not that lucky and passed on two days after the incident at about 21:29 hours while on admission at one of the medical facilities in the state.

Confirming their detention, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana, in a statement, hinted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tina and other activities surrounding the officers’ action at the spot.