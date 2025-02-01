Police begins strict enforcement on vehicle insurance

Determined to ensure safety on roads and protect the rights of auto crash victims, the Nigerian Police has commenced enforcement of mandatory third-party insurance for all vehicles across the state.

Meanwhile, the police emphasize that it does not issue third-party insurance as it has been misconstrued by some individuals on different social media platforms in the country.

To avoid impoundment of vehicles, the police noted that the responsibility for obtaining this mandatory insurance lies with vehicle owners through their respective insurance companies

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Saturday and made available to newsmen, said that the law policemen were not assigned to register rather to enforce the law in the state.

“The Force has commenced the enforcement operations of the insurance policy with effect from today, February 1, 2025, aiming to enhance road safety and protect the rights of accident victims.

“In light of this enforcement, the Force therefore cautions social media influencers and activists against spreading misinformation regarding insurance policies as the police is solely for the enforcement, not the issuance of the insurance cover.

“Dissemination of accurate information is vital to prevent misleading the public, while misconceptions can eventually lead to non-compliance and potential legal repercussions for motorists”.