Police begins reorientation for officers amid misconducts

In a bid to boost enforcement efficiency, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a regular and continuous reorientation course aiming at enhancing skills among officers within the Nigerian Police Force.



The continuous skills, which include administrative duties, musketry, weapon handling, and combat craft, are expected to revitalize the force and align it with global standards.



Egbetokun, who emphasized the significance of ongoing training and skill development among all personnel, stated that the comprehensive training program encompasses essential topics such as the roles and principles of administration, the fundamental duties of administrators, and other essential techniques needed to be a competent officer.



The IGP, in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejiobi, on Thursday, added that it involves conducting extensive training and retraining exercises to equip them with the critical skills and knowledge needed for effective service in their designated roles.



While highlighting the need for mandatory participation in a course at least once a year, Egbetokun noted that this initiative is part of his broader vision to incorporate Policing Ethics and Professional Conduct as a continuous training subject for every Police Officer.



According to him, over 360 officers from the Nigeria Police Safe School Protection Squad are currently involved in ongoing specialized training at the Police Mobile Force Training Camp, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, which he noted will promote behavioral and attitudinal changes among them.



Meanwhile, the IGP reaffirmed his commitment to boosting the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force across the country while pledging that the enforcement agency will prioritize the safety and security across the country.