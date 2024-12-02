Police begins probe on hunger protesters’ brutality

Following allegations of brutality and human rights abuse against the Nigerian Police during the hunger protests by Amnesty International, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the claims.

Egbetokun also directed Commissioners of Police for Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Niger states, to submit reports on the incidents alleged to have occurred under their Command within one week.

Amnesty International had alleged that the police used excessive force and committed human rights abuses, including killing of protesters across some Northern states during the August demonstration.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP’s directive aims to identify any deviations from standard operating procedures and rules of engagement and to determine whether any officers or individuals were involved in human rights abuses.

Adejobi refuted the organization’s allegations, stating that the NPF did not cause any deaths or fire live ammunition during the demonstration. He emphasized that police officers demonstrated professionalism despite the riotous atmosphere.

According to Adejobi, the recorded fatalities resulted from attacks by suspected Boko Haram operatives, who exploited the protest to launch attacks in some parts of the country, leading to the death of several individuals.

Additionally, Adejobi noted that individuals arrested during the protests were involved in criminal acts, including treason, vandalism, robbery, and looting, while describing the allegations as misleading and unfounded.

The statement reads in part, “The Nigeria Police Force has expressed serious concern regarding a recent 34-page report released by Amnesty International, which alleges police culpability in the deaths and arrests of protesters, and the use of excessive force during the #EndBadGovernance protests in August 2024.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, had issued clear directives to all Commissioners of Police on managing the protests, emphasizing that officers should not deploy arms to manage protests. Instead, arms were only to be used when protests escalated into riots involving loss of lives and damage to property. Even then, engagement with armed protesters was limited strictly to specialized armed units to restore order.”

“The Nigeria Police Force recorded several unpalatable incidents during the protests, which were accurately documented and publicly shared. For example, in Borno State, 4 individuals tragically lost their lives, and 34 others sustained severe injuries following an attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP operatives who infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Similarly, in another isolated incident, an unregistered vehicle rammed into protesters, resulting in 2 fatalities. These events, which accounted for the total of 7 recorded deaths during the protests, were not caused by police actions.

“Furthermore, in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Niger States, some protesters displayed foreign flags, destroyed public and private property, and attacked police personnel deployed to ensure their safety. The Police Force had to employ strategic measures, including the lawful use of tear gas, to prevent further escalation and ensure public safety. The use of tear gas is a globally accepted practice for dispersing unruly crowds and was applied judiciously without recourse to live ammunition.”

“It is important to state that the police did not fire live ammunition nor cause the death of any protester. Officers demonstrated professionalism, restraint, and adherence to constitutional and international standards, even when subjected to attacks and injuries. Arrests made during the protests targeted individuals engaging in criminal acts such as treason, vandalism, robbery, arson, and looting. These arrests were conducted lawfully, and those detained were treated within the ambit of the law.”

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the fundamental rights of all citizens, promoting the rule of law, and improving its operational standards based on constructive and objective feedback.”