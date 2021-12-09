Report on Interest
Ogun Police begins manhunt for 27-yrs old man’s murderers

By Esther Kalu

The Nigerian Police has began a manhunt for  murderers of a  27-year-old indigene of Ogun State, Olayiwola Adebari, who was shot dead by gunmen that attacked his residence in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Also, the law enforcement agency has recovered the body of the deceased man to obtain additional information on the killers and deposited the victim’s body at a mortuary.

Confirming the unfortunate incident Yesterday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi,  stated that the gunmen were cultists, adding that the police were on their trail to arrest them.

“Yes, it was a cult-related issue. We are on it. Investigation has since commenced to fish out the criminals.” he said.

He further disclosed that the incident was reported to policemen at the Ibara divisional headquarters, who reportedly visited the scene.

Earlier,  an eyewitness, who asked to be anonymous, narrated that  the  cultists invaded the victims’ residence after ransacking houses around the area and  rob them off their valuables particularly mobile phones.

The assailants  were said to have cut off Adebari’s left arm and took it away, an act which to many was said to be common among cultists.

The witness explained that the four gunmen entered all the rooms in the house and dispossessed tenants of their phones before storming Adebari’s room on Tinubu Street, Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta, around 1.30am .

“They finally entered Olayiwola Adebari’s room and shot him dead. I think they are cultists,” he said.

