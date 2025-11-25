Police begins officers’ withdrawal from VIPs

The Nigeria Police Force has begun the immediate withdrawal of officers assigned to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the federation, as part of the ongoing efforts to restructure the country’s security architecture amid bandit attacks across northern states.

The move follows a directive from President Bola Tinubu, who mandated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, redeploy the policemen withdrawn to stations and other formations with core policing duties.

In a memo signed by the Commanding Officer of SPU Base 16 in Lagos, Neji Veronica, and shared on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, all personnel attached to VIPs and beats were directed to report back to base by the end of Monday, November 24, 2025, ahead of a scheduled Lecture Parade.

According to the memo, “Sequel to the directive of Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs, the Commanding Officer directs, with immediate effect, the withdrawal of all personnel of SPU Base 16 attached to VIPs/Beats across the federation back to base.

“You are all warned to report back before the end of today, Monday, 24/11/2025, and all to attend the lecture parade tomorrow. Attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll. This is for your information and strict compliance.”

Under the new arrangement, VIPs requiring security protection will now be assigned armed operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps instead of the police.