Police begins officers’ deployment ahead vehicle insurance enforcement

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed officers across the country to clamp down on uninsured vehicles ahead of the enforcement of the Mandatory Third-Party Insurance policy, which takes effect on February 1st, 2025.

The move follows a directive from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring compliance with insurance requirements for all vehicle owners.

In a press release signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police warned vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance.

He said “The Nigeria Police Force cautions vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance with this essential regulation. Failure to possess valid Third-Party Insurance will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines or penalties or both, as mandated by relevant extant laws”.

According to Adejobi, the IGP has instructed all State Commissioners of Police to ensure the enforcement of this policy, with officers authorized to conduct checks and impose penalties on defaulters.

He stated “Effective February 1st, all vehicle owners nationwide are required to possess valid Third-Party Insurance as they move about, and those without the Insurance are advised to be insured quickly to avoid any sort of embarrassment”.

The deployment of officers comes as part of the Nigeria Police Force’s broader commitment to improving road safety and safeguarding the lives of citizens.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to enhancing road safety and protecting the lives of all citizens through the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations,” the PPRO stated.

The Police also appealed for public cooperation to ensure the success of the initiative.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its determination to enforce the policy rigorously, in line with its mandate to uphold law and order.