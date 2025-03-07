Police begins manhunt for two Abuja policemen attackers

Two policemen attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command narrowly escaped death at the hands of a group of hoodlums who launched a violent attack on the officers in the Byazhin area of Kubwa, Abuja.

The victims were identified as Inspector Wabi Elisha and Inspector Sunday Ujah, were rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where Ujah was treated and discharged.

They were attacked by the hoodlums after they responded to a distress call from a trader whose goods were being vandalized by the miscreants.

Upon arriving at the scene, the patrol team was ambushed by the assailants, who were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

During the attack, Wabi sustained a deep machete wound to the head, while Sunday suffered injuries to his face and shoulder.

According to sources yesterday, Elisha, however, required further medical attention and was referred to the National Hospital.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a manhunt for the attackers, with authorities confirming that efforts were ongoing to track down those responsible.

The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has also taken over the case.