Police begins manhunt for robbers inside FCT uncompleted buildings

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has launched an aggressive crackdown on armed robbers hiding in buildings under construction, aiming to eliminate the growing use of abandoned structures as criminal hideouts and enhance overall public safety.

With the new directive from the FCT commissioner of police, Officers have been ordered to actively pursue anyone using these structures for illegal activities.

Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Adewale Ajao, explained that the operation will include intensified patrols and targeted raids to ensure no individual can exploit incomplete constructions for criminal purposes.

“Our mission is to leave no space for criminals to hide and to protect residents and their properties,” he said.

The directive, confirmed on Tuesday by FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, requires all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to immediately implement the orders.

Moreover, the operation also targets property sites, where developers must now register all workers and security personnel with local police stations.

Officers are expected to verify and document all artisans, guards, and labourers sleeping on construction sites by the end of October 2025.

CP Ajao warned that any unidentified person found on these sites after 6:00 p.m. will face arrest.

He also reiterated a ban on scavenging activities, commonly called “Baban Bola,” across the FCT with residents urged to report scavengers or suspicious individuals promptly.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” CP Ajao stressed. “We encourage estate associations, community leaders, and residents to partner with the police by reporting unusual activities and ensuring that domestic staff and site security are properly profiled.”

To support the community policing efforts, the FCT Police Command has made emergency contact lines available for public use: 08032003913 and 08061581938.