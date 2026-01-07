Police begins manhunt for Ondo woman, child abductors

The Ondo State Police Command has launched a manhunt to identify, trace, and apprehend the suspects responsible for the kidnapping of a nursing mother and her infant, with the aim of rescuing the victims.

The rescue operation followed the abduction of the nursing mother, identified as the wife of a well-known furniture maker, and her baby by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on the night of January 3, 2026.

It was learnt that the woman was taken from her residence along the Supare/Ajegunle axis in Akoko South West Local Government Area by armed men whose motive for the abduction remains unknown.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said a comprehensive manhunt has already been launched to apprehend those responsible.

Ongoing operations include intensified patrols and strategic deployments aimed at ensuring the swift and unharmed rescue of both the nursing mother and her vulnerable child.

“Yes, I can confirm that a nursing mother and her child were kidnapped on January 3 by unknown gunmen along the Supare/Ajegunle Akoko axis.

“Efforts are ongoing, and the command has deployed security assets to the area to rescue the victims alive and unhurt,” he said.

Jimoh further emphasised the police command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The community now awaits further developments as security agencies continue their determined pursuit of the kidnappers.