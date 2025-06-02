Police begins manhunt for Ondo vice principal attackers

The Ondo State Police Command has launched a comprehensive operation to apprehend those involved in the brutal attack on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre, Awule, Akure.

The operation comes barely 24 hours after the Vice Principal was reportedly assaulted by thugs allegedly hired by the parent of a student who was prevented from cheating during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

As gathered, the incident began when the school confiscated an Android phone from the student, which violated examination rules.

Angered by the action, the student’s mother and brother allegedly confronted and threatened the Vice Principal, who was later ambushed and brutally beaten by suspected thugs believed to have been contracted by the family.

Reacting to the incident, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, deployed tactical teams to track down the suspects.

The state’s police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that the case is now being handled by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations.

“The safety of the school staff and students remains a top priority. We urge residents to stay calm as we work to maintain peace and order,” Ayanlade said.

The assaulted Vice Principal has since been discharged from the hospital but remains in recovery, with concerns lingering over his safety.