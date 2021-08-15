Police begins manhunt for Ondo travellers’ murderers

Less than 12 hours after Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, imposed a curfew on three Local Governments where over 20 travellers from Ondo State were killed, the Nigerian Police has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, deploying Police Intervention Team (PIT) to the state for restoration of peace and others.

Aside from the deployment, no fewer than eight additional suspects have been arrested increasing the number of youths under detention in connection with the attacks to 20 while 33 victims have been rescued.

These were disclosed on Sunday by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, who approved the deployment, saying the responsibilities of the law enforcement team would be to protect the communities, prevent further attacks, and bring the perpetrators of the attack that left at least 14 people within varying degrees of injuries to justice.

Baba, through a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, added that the team would also carry out an on-the-spot assessment and ensure an enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community as well as boost public confidence in the affected areas of the State.

The IGP, in the statement released on Sunday, disclosed that the tactical team would be head by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Sanusi Lemu, who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone.

He added that the team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others.

Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB). The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence, and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

The deployment follows the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th, August, 2021.

The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police had partnered with the military, other security forces and the State Government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.

