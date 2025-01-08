Police begins manhunt for kidnappers after abduction cases surge

A massive manhunt is underway to track down kidnappers responsible for recent surge in abduction cases across the state, as the Ogun Police Command intensifies its effort to combat this trend and restore security in the area.

The command said it will increase its surveillance and intelligence-gathering efforts, particularly in areas prone to kidnapping, to prevent further incidents and bring perpetrators to book.

Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, who raised alarm over the increase of missing persons across the state outlined measures to keep the residents informed about this pressing issue.

Observing the unprecedented increase in reports for the cases of kidnap, Ogunlowo noted that the command is taking proactive steps and committed to raising public awareness about the disturbing trend.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

The commissioner stated that following insights gained from rescued individuals, the command advised parents to refrain from using commercial transportation services for their children with unfamiliar persons.

Furthermore, Ogunlowo urged the youth to activate digital communication and sharing features on their mobile devices while traveling, especially during moments of distress while urging residents to maintain a heightened sense of security to avoid becoming a victim

“It is crucial to inform the public that the control room can be contacted at 09164859299, and the Police Public Relations Department can be reached at 09159578888. The Command is also active on all social media platforms as follows: Twitter: @OgunPoliceNG,” he said.