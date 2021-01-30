Police begins manhunt for Kaduna ECWA church attackers

The Nigerian Police and other security agencies in Kaduna State have launched manhunts for the hoodlums that set ablaze the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) conference in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of the state.

Included in the directives received from the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, barely 24 hours after the attack, was to ensure that the prosecution of the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others planning to embark on possible action in the state.

The hoodlums had invaded the pavilion erected by the leadership of ECWA which was meant for its conference and set it ablaze, a venue for the conference which was sited a few meters away from palace of the paramount ruler of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf local government.

El-Rufai, who disclosed the ongoing investigation when he visited the scene of the attack, condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for a conference in the state and assured the church of justice.

While addressing the Christian faithful, El-Rufai frowned at the incident and told the clerics that minutes after the incident, he directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

The governor, who has represented Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “The Government of Kaduna state received security reports detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits”, he added.