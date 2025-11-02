Police begins manhunt for gunmen terrorizing FCT residents

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, has ordered a manhunt for criminal dispossessing of their belongings across Abuja as part of renewed efforts to sustain peace and enhance public safety.

The operation involves the deployment of tactical and surveillance units under the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), the Police Mobile Force (PMF), and the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).

These teams will work in close collaboration with the Department of Operations and all divisional police formations to identify and dismantle criminal hideouts across Abuja.

The special operation, which commences on Sunday and end in January 2026, will be conducted through coordinated raids, intelligence-driven patrols, and sustained surveillance across identified black spots, criminal enclaves, and vulnerable communities.

Dantawaye directed that the exercise be carried out with intensity and consistency to ensure the continued safety of residents.

The police chief warned officers involved in the operation to maintain professionalism and discipline, stressing that no act of misconduct or unprofessional behavior will be tolerated. He also reminded personnel to respect human rights and adhere strictly to operational guidelines while carrying out their duties.

Dantawaye appealed to residents to cooperate fully with security personnel and support the ongoing effort to secure the nation’s capital. He encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.