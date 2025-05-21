Police begins manhunt for Edo officers attackers

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for individuals involved in the violent and unprovoked attack on its operatives in Okhuimwun Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to reports, the incident occurred when operatives attached to the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), who were transiting through the area, were ambushed by a mob shortly after the University of Benin axis.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, the law enforcement agency condemned the incident, describing it as an unprovoked act of aggression against its personnel.

It also reiterated the Force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the lives and property of all citizens, while urging the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and to seek redress through legal and peaceful channels.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the unprovoked attack on police operatives in the early hours of Monday, 20th May 2025, at Okhuimwun Community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The operatives, who are members of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), were in transit from Lagos through Edo State when they encountered a mob that had blocked the road immediately after the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis. The mob, in an unlawful display of aggression, descended on the officers with stones, sticks, and other dangerous objects, inflicting serious injuries on two police personnel.

“It is noteworthy that, despite the provocation and threat to life, the officers exercised commendable restraint by not resorting to the use of force. The injured officers are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.”