Police begins manhunt for Edo doctor’s kidnappers

The Edo State Police Command has disclosed that it has begun manhunt for kidnappers of a medical doctor, Abu Babatunde and his brother, Abu Tahir in Edo State.

The Command confirmed the incident stating that it has started a search for the two persons alongside other security agencies have been combing the area since the incident was reported.

The police held that an aggressive rescue operations have been ongoing, assuring the family of the hostages and general public that no stone will be left unturned to ensure their return home.

“The incident was brought to the attention of the Edo State Police Command on 2nd January, 2026 at about 8:30pm,” the Command relayed.

“Upon receipt of a distress call reporting the kidnapping of two brothers, Abu Ibrahim Babatunde and Abu Tahir, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Divisional Headquarters, was immediately deployed to the scene and subsequently mobilized operatives in collaboration with vigilantes, Forest Guards, and Community Safety Partnership Volunteers who are well conversant with the forest terrain”

“Further developments will be communicated as events unfold, please.”

Ibrahim, who is currently on his housemanship at Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, was said to have been abducted with his brother while trying to access his residence after work yesterday.

A family source said, “The abduction occurred in front of his residence, off City Pride Road, Ibira Camp, Auchi, Edo State, while he was attempting to open his gate after returning from work.

“This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. A young doctor whose only crime is serving humanity has now become another victim of insecurity.

“We call on security agencies, the Edo State Government, and all relevant authorities to act immediately and ensure his safe and unconditional release.”