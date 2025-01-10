Police begins manhunt for Borno station attackers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed a comprehensive operation to apprehend the assailants responsible for the attack on the Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State.

Egbetokun’s directive came barely 24 hours after the gunmen and policemen clashed during an attack on the station which led to the death of Inspector Bartholomew Kalawa and Corporal Mustapha Huzaifat.

In a statement issued on Friday by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police boss condemned the assault, emphasizing that “no cop-killer will go unpunished.”

He extended condolences to the families of the deceased officers, assuring them that their sacrifices would not be forgotten and that their benefits and entitlements would be promptly disbursed.

The IGP has ordered the Zone 15 Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, to deploy all necessary resources and collaborate with other security agencies to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining security across the country, the IGP assured that efforts are underway to hold those responsible accountable and restore public confidence in the safety of the region.