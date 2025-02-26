Police begins manhunt for Afenifere youth leader’s abductors

The Nigeria Police Force has begun a manhunt for the abductors of the Afenifere Youth Leader, Eniola Ojajuni, by deploying its elite Force Intelligence Department (FID) – Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to secure his safe rescue following his kidnapping last week while traveling from Ondo State to Abuja.

The abduction occurred between Ondo and Kabba, where gunmen shot Ojajuni in the buttock, leaving him injured before taking him captive and demanding a ransom of N100M.

According to a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP ordered the immediate deployment of the tactical team to secure Ojajuni’s release.

Speaking at Force Headquarters, Adejobi emphasized the police’s resolve, stating, “The NPF is fully committed to the safe return of Prince Ojajuni and is deploying all necessary resources and expertise to achieve this objective.”

He added, “However, the Police urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in social media speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts.”

Meanwhile, the enforcement agency encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities to authorities and avoid actions that could hinder the operation.

Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force reiterated its dedication to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians, with ongoing investigations into related incidents nationwide.