Police begins manhunt for 12yrs old boy’s killer in Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command has launched a manhunt for a resident responsible for the accidental discharge of a locally made firearm that killed a 12 years old boy, Abubakar Muhammed, in the Abakpa area of the state capital.

Police begin the manhunt for the suspect after dismissing reports that the boy died from an explosion that occurred in the state.

The spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, Mansir Hassan, who debunked the explosion report, told The Guild preliminary investigations by the Anti-Bomb Squad revealed that no explosive device was involved,

According to him, the Anti-Bomb squad confirmed that the deadly impact was caused by the accidental discharge of a Dane gun by an individual who is now on the run.

While the circumstances that led to the discharge remain unclear, the police authority stated that efforts would be centred on identifying and apprehending the person behind the fatal act.

“We have begun a full-scale investigation to trace who exactly handled the weapon and how it ended up being discharged in a public space”.

He added that the Command is committed to ensuring justice for the young victim and will provide timely updates as the investigation progresses.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. along Josawa Road when the locally fabricated Dane gun suddenly went off, fatally striking the young boy and injuring seven others.

In response to the emergency, operatives from the Kawo Police Division, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Area quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.