Police begins investigations on Niger varsity lecturer’s murder

A lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in Niger State, Dr. Sherifat Adefolalu has been found slaughtered in her residence in the Gbaiko Area of the town.

It was learnt that her death occurred barely two days after disengaging the housemaid over some alleged allegations.

She was found dead in her residence at Gbaiko area of Minna, off Bosso Estate, in Bosso local government area of the State.

It was learnt that close relations and friends tried to get in touch with her earlier but could not get through to her in the early hours of on Sunday.

Disturbed by the strange development, it was learnt that some of them traced her home and they found the Lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry in the pool of her blood.

The chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in the school Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed this to newsmen.

Bolarin said her body was discovered on Sunday morning when her church members traced her home after she was not seen during service.

Some residents said after forcing the door to her house open, she was found in the pool of her own blood with throat slit and knives found beside her. Police authorities later moved the body to the mortuary.

According to some residents, the late varsity teacher’s husband, who was a professor in the same school, had passed on.

Until her death, she was staying with a female house help but laid off the girl on Friday, they added.

The spokesman, Niger Police Command Wasiu Abiodun, who also confirmed the incident to newsmen, disclosed that investigations have commenced on the issue and that outcome would be made public.

According to him, Unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.”

He stated that two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene.

The PPRO said the body of the slain Lecturer was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna, where she was confirmed dead, adding that “The unfortunate incident is under investigation.”

